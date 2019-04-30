The Vernon County Alzheimer's Support Group will meet at in the second-floor fellowship room at Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave. in Viroqua, Monday, May 6, at 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn tips for home safety for your loved ones living at home. Shawn Fish will be the presenter. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 608-637-6358 with questions about the support group.

If you are in need of adult day care for your loved one while you attend this session, contact Lynn Swiggum at 608-637-2171 for pre-registration to Care Cove.

