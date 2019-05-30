The Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet in the second-floor fellowship hall of Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, Monday, June 3, at 4 p.m.
The topic is “Stages of Alzheimer’s” by presenter Sharlene Bellefeuille, community outreach specialist at the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin Chapter. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 608-637-6358 with any questions.
If you are in need of adult day care for your loved one while you attend this session, contact Lynn Swiggum at 608-637-2171 for pre-registration to Care Cove.
