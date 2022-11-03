Vernon County American Legion Youth Government Day is Nov. 9

The 56th annual Vernon County American Legion Youth Government Day is Wednesday, Nov. 9.

A change has been made, so now high school students from La Farge, Brookwood and De Soto will be attending. Students from Westby and Viroqua will be present at a later date. Circuit Judge Darcy Rood will assist the Vernon County Legion with the program.

Students will view circuit court proceedings starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Viroqua VFW at 11:30 a.m., with a short program to follow. Guest speakers include Vernon County Sheriff John Spears and District Attorney Tim Gaskell. These county officials will talk briefly about their duties. Other Legion dignitaries expected to attend and participate in the program include Pete Swanson, Viroqua Legion Post 138 commander, and Roger Mathison, Legion baseball state commissioner.

More than 80 high school students are expected to participate in this annual event.

Coordinator for the Vernon County Legion is Gary Gilbertson of Coon Valley Legion Post 116.