Vernon County American Legion Youth Government Day is Nov. 9

High school students from La Farge, Westby, Brookwood, De Soto and Viroqua will be attending. Circuit Judge Darcy Rood will assist the Vernon County Legion with the program. Students will view circuit court proceedings starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Viroqua VFW at 11:30 a.m., with a short program to follow. Guest speakers include Vernon County Sheriff John Spears and District Attorney Tim Gaskell. These county officials will talk briefly about their duties. Other Legion dignitaries expected to attend and participate in the program include Pete Swanson, Viroqua Legion Post 138 commander, and Roger Mathison, Legion baseball state commissioner.