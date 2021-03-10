Vernon County approved for additional COVID-19 testing by the National Guard

The free testing will held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, every other Tuesday, beginning March 23. The other test dates are April 6, April 20, May 4 and May 18. Testing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Health Department, all WING-supported testing sites will be able to test children 12 months or older. They were trained back in February. However, to ensure everyone remains safe, WING service members will make a reasonable attempt to test the child, but will not perform or complete the specimen collection if there is risk of injury or extreme discomfort for either the child or service member.