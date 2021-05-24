Vernon County approved for drive-thru COVID-19 testing in June, July and August

Vernon County has been approved for a few more drive-through COVID-19 testing events in Viroqua this summer

All of the free testing will be held at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., June 15, July 27 and Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The testing sites are intended for residents in the western region of Wisconsin but are available to everyone, even those without symptoms of COVID-19, age 12 months or older. People can register for these events at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

The Vernon County Health Department advises lines may be long, so people should be prepared for a wait and they need to remain in their vehicles.