Vernon County-based youth mountain bike team planning its fourth season

Vernon Trails Area Composite (VTAC) is in its fourth season providing a club dynamic mountain biking experience to local youth.

VTAC participates in the National Inter-Scholastic Cycling Association (NICA). NICA teams provide the opportunity for student-athletes to be a part of a team, grow as individuals and cyclists, and to be part of the larger NICA community. Student-athletes do not need to race in order to be part of the team. It is the mission of NICA to build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling. VTAC has 28 athletes participating in the 2021 season with 14 certified coaches.

The plan for 2021 is to return to side-by-side racing and continue with the time trial format started last summer. At this point, the League is planning for BOTH — NICA will make a decision close to the start of the season in accordance with the state’s rules. VTAC will definitely move forward at the team level with practices and all of its programs.