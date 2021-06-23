Vernon County-based youth mountain bike team planning its fourth season

Vernon Trails Area Composite (VTAC) is in its fourth season providing a club dynamic mountain biking experience to local youth.
VTAC participates in the National Inter-Scholastic Cycling Association (NICA). NICA teams provide the opportunity for student-athletes to be a part of a team, grow as individuals and cyclists, and to be part of the larger NICA community. Student-athletes do not need to race in order to be part of the team. It is the mission of NICA to build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling. VTAC has 28 athletes participating in the 2021 season with 14 certified coaches.
The plan for 2021 is to return to side-by-side racing and continue with the time trial format started last summer. At this point, the League is planning for BOTH — NICA will make a decision close to the start of the season in accordance with the state’s rules. VTAC will definitely move forward at the team level with practices and all of its programs.
Programs include, GRiT (encouraging girls on bikes), Adventure, TTC (encouraging trail stewardship), and overnight camping. The season typically consists of five races that occur on five Wisconsin trail systems. The Race Series allows student-athletes the opportunity to push their various levels of performance limits while experiencing foundational life lessons such as self-awareness, discipline, success, failure, empathy, humility and sportsmanship.
Not all team members engage in racing and participate instead as adventure riders. Adventure riding provides student-athletes quality outdoor education, experiential and social opportunities outside of or in addition to mountain bike racing. NICA also works to promote girls on bikes through its GRIT program Girls Riding Together—created to close the opportunity gap for current and future generations. NICA aims to increase female student-athlete and coach participation.
The season begins in mid-July, with practices on Monday and Wednesday, and continues as a fall sport through October. The team consists of boys and girls from sixth grade through senior year. While this is a youth sport, VTAC encourages family participation through attending the camping race weekends and/or engaging as a team coach. To learn more about VTAC, contact Suzie Howe at 22showe@gmail.com.