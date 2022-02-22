Vernon County Board approves applying for grant to repair Sidie Hollow dam

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors authorized a resolution for participation in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program to repair the Sidie Hollow dam at its meeting, Feb. 2.

Mark Erickson, project manager-resource conservationist/PL566 manager with the Land and Water Conservation Department, said to repair the dam, the DNR’s share for such a project may not exceed 50% of the first $1 million of total eligible project costs nor 25 percent of the next $2 million of total eligible project costs, the state has increased the funding for this grant over previous years.

Erickson said he anticipates the total cost for repairs would be in the $40,000 to $60,000 range. He said the state would pay half and the other half would come from Vernon County’s dam operation budget.

The principle spillway outlet is on the lower side of the dam on the outlet end of the concrete pipe. These repairs involve removing the aged loose concrete and re-pouring the new exterior protective layer of the pipe. The clay blanket repair is on the western upstream side of the dam.

He said the county is applying for the grant to fund these dam maintenance and operation repairs to extend the life of the dam.

Erickson said the application is due by March 4, and if Vernon County is awarded a grant it would receive a priority letter in June and the repair plans would need to be submitted by Dec. 1. He said if the repair plans are accepted, the county could put the project to bid in 2023, with construction also beginning in 2023.

County board supervisors also authorized a grant match commitment for Vernon Communications Co-op’s broadband project in the village of Ontario.

Cari Redington, county administrator, said Ontario is the only community in the county without broadband. She said VC Co-op has asked the county to support the grant with a 5 percent match up to $90,000 if the grant application is accepted. She said the county can use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that were distributed in 2021 for the match, because it’s an approved use of those funds.

Redington said the broadband project, which would serve about 400 households, is a $1.8 million project, with 80 percent that would be covered by federal funds, 15 percent that would come from VC Co-op and 5 percent from Vernon County, if the grant application is successful.

Supervisors also approved a memo of understanding between Vernon County and the municipalities for the statewide voter registration system and fee structures.

Nikki Swayne, county corporation counsel, gave an update on rules of the board and committee structures, roles and responsibilities, which are being worked on by the legal affairs committee. She said the final form will come before the county board at its meeting March 2.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

