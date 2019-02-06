The Vernon County Board of Supervisors approved $1.2 million in Ho-Chunk Fund allocations at its meeting, Tuesday.
The Finance Committee accepted and reviewed requests from various county departments and other local units of government for use of the Ho-Chunk funds. Ole Yttri, Finance Committee chair, said the committee received $2 million of 2018 Ho-Chunk Fund requests for 2019. Yttri added that the 2019 fund requests will be looked at later this year.
The Ho-Chunk Fund requests were approved by a 25-1 vote. Supervisor Jim Servais voted no. Supervisors Darrel Clark, Kevin Larson and Mary Henry had excused absences.
The following requests were approved: Town of Stark, $37,000; town of Whitestown, $83,000; 2019 Vernon County budget, amount used to balance budget, $250,000; Vernon County Board, New Building Fund, $250,000; Building and Facilities, chiller-parking lot replacement, $25,000; County Clerk, IBS – Time Entry and Tracking System, $38,275; IT, network infrastructure, $145,000; Land and Water Conservation Department, Swenson dam repair, $20,000; Land and Water Conservation Department, community drinking water testing and education, $12,000; Land and Water Conservation Department, mapping/documenting flood damage and flood mitigation priorities, $75,000; Land and Water Conservation Department, Sidie Hollow upper ridge campsite electrical upgrades, $14,000; Tourism/Promotion/Economic Development, new website design and development, $47,500; Tourism/Promotion/Economic Development, economic development strategic plan implementation, $55,000; Tourism/Promotion/Economic Development, Vernon County Community Grant Program, $25,000; Vernon Manor, controls for air handlers, $40,000; Vernon Manor, water heaters, $30,000; Vernon Manor Milnor 60-pound washer/extractor, $45,225; and Vernon Manor, Milnor 35-pound washer/extractor, $8,000.
Serena Inman, personnel director, recognized county employees for 25, 30 and 35 years of service in 2018. Each person was presented with a recognition certificate by department heads and department heads shared kind words about each employee. In the Department of Human Services, Jim Lee was recognized for 30 years of service, and Marla Marx for 25. In the Highway Department, Jane Severson was recognized for 25 years of service. Vernon Manor employees were also recognized – Sherry Rose for 25 years, Karen Odegard for 35, Cathy Brueggeman for 30, Connie Chapman for 35 and Ingrid Constalie for 35. Jason Crume of the Sheriff’s Office was recognized for 30 years of service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.