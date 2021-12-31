Vernon County Board approves levy for 2022 budget

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors adopted the 2021 tax levy for the 2022 budget at its meeting Nov. 3.

Cari Redington, county administrator, said the 2021 levy limit for 2022 budget is $11,709,933; prior year was $11,452,904. This leaves a structural budget deficit of $2,051,877 in 2022. This gap was bridged by transfers from:

• Fund 45 (rental income from the county farm) $78,120

• Fund 16 & Fund 17 (insurance reimbursements from property, liability, and workers comp premiums) $633,897

• Fund 76 (Vernon County land sales proceeds) $261,396

• Fund 80 (Human Services 2020 budget returns to the general fund) $608,000

• ARPA funds (available because of 2020 loss of revenue due to COVID) $470,464

Of the funds above, Redington said Funds 16, 17, and 45 will replenish in future years, but the amounts listed and used for the 2022 budget reflect several years of accumulation. In prior years (2020 and 2021), there was a budget deficit which was covered by the General Fund.

Board members approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Doug Avoles, with the Vernon County Land Information Office, said the Vernon County Local Redistricting Commission met Nov. 1 to review the municipality requests and approve a 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan for presentation at the public hearing and the County Board meeting on Nov. 3. A redistricting information page can be found on the Vernon County website.

The County Board also approved salaries of supervisors for the 2022-2024 term. Supervisors will receive $80 per County Board meeting and $50 per commission and committee meeting. The County Board chair will receive a salary of $8,580 in quarterly payments of $2,145. The salaries are effective April 19, 2022.

The supervisors passed a resolution renewing the county administrator contract for 2022-23. The 2022 base salary for Cari Redingtion will be $121,200, which is a 1 percent increase over the 2021 base salary. In 2023, the county administrator role will be added to the wage scale. Funds will be provided in each of the budget years from 2022-2023 for salary and fringe benefits. The two-year contract begins Jan. 1, 2022. Supervisor Shawn Redington abstained from the voting.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.