The Vernon County Board of Supervisors adopted the Vernon County Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan 2018-2022 at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Prior to the vote, Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson said the plan is updated every five years, and includes five chapters. The plan is being updated in accordance with the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. By updating this five-part plan, the county, towns, cities and villages can become eligible for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs.
“Chapter four covers mitigation projects,” Larson said. “It’s not a guarantee; it’s a wish list. We put projects there so if there are funds available we can apply for grant funding.”
Dave Bonafus of the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission helped create the original plan and the update. Bonafus said the idea of the plan is to have communities sit down now to plan for natural and manmade disasters.
Bonafus said surveys were sent to all municipalities, townships and the sheriff’s department in the county in order to get feedback regarding which mitigation projects to include in the plan.
“It was to get them thinking what they’d like to get done,” Bonafus said. “We need to have an identifiable plan; to think of projects when not in the middle of a disaster.”
Board Chairman Dennis Brault said there was a public information meeting Nov. 7 about the Vernon County Multi-Hazards Mitigation Plan and there was good feedback.
The resolution passed 4-0, with Shawn Redington absent.
The supervisors also approved a resolution to conduct a countywide advisory referendum on the creation of nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting plans and maps. The question will appear on the April 2 general election ballot.
According to the resolution, the question is as follows: “Question: Should the Wisconsin legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps? YES NO.”
The resolution also included the following explanation: “The current procedure allows the legislature of the majority party to prepare redistricting plans and maps. This has the potential to result in unfair partisan plans and maps, when the legislature chooses its voters rather than the voters choosing their representatives. This is commonly called gerrymandering.
“A YES vote indicates that you agree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps
“A NO vote indicates that you disagree with creating a nonpartisan procedure for creating redistricting plans and maps.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.