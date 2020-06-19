Vernon County Board authorizes construction of assisted living complex at Vernon Manor

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors authorized construction of a 32-unit assisted living complex (residential care apartment complex) on the Vernon Manor campus in Viroqua at its regular meeting, June 2.

In a 22-5 vote, with Mike Leis, Frank Easterday, Will Beitlich, Kyle Semke and Adrian Amelse voting no (Supervisor Cary Joholski was absent for the vote and the District 13 seat is currently vacant), supervisors approved the construction project which is estimated to cost $6.5 million. The assisted living complex would be built on 300 wing of Vernon Manor, which faces the cropland between the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Erlandson Office Building.

It is expected that ground will be broken in mid- to late July.

Financing options for the assisted living building were to be discussed at the Finance Committee meeting scheduled for June 18.

During a presentation prior to the vote, Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor’s administrator, said the journey of having an assisted living complex attached to the nursing home began in 2018.

In 2019, Clifton Larsen Allen conducted a market study on the need for assisted living facilities in the county and presented its findings. Hoff said the study found Vernon County residents were looking outside of the county for assisted living placements because beds weren’t available. She said the aging population is looking to age in place, and having an assisted living facility connected to Vernon Manor would allow residents to do so.

The updated 2020 financial modeling by Clifton Larsen Allan shows the facility on its own will be financially viable. Hoff said there would be positive cash flow after year three.