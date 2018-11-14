The Vernon County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the construction of a new highway facility at its meeting Tuesday.
After a lengthy discussion about the facility and financing, supervisors voted 25-4 in favor of the resolution. Supervisors Adrian Amelse and Jim Servais voted no. Darrel Clark and Will Beitlich were not present, as they had excused absences. Before the supervisors gave their roll-call vote, Board Chairman Dennis Brault told them Clark and Beitlich’s votes would be no votes according to state statute.
The resolution states the cost for the highway facility would be no more than $7.8 million and authorizes the Finance Committee to pay for the highway facility through a 20-year loan with River Bank that would not exceed $5.6 million, and other funding sources such as the new building fund/Ho-Chunk infrastructure fund.
The interest rate of the 20-year loan would be 3.19 percent. The annual payment would be $338,495. The loan start date with River Bank is Jan. 1, 2019, and there would be no prepayment penalty. The estimated levy increase per $100,000 assessed value would be $18. The tax levy would take effect in 2020.
Plans call for the new highway facility to be constructed on the east side of Railroad Avenue in Viroqua.
The Board of Supervisors also formally adopted the 2018 tax levy for the year 2019 budget. The 2018 tax levy for the year 2019 budget is $10,748,002. The 2019 budget is in excess of $30 million. The county equalized valuation is $2,014,104,400. The equalized county tax rate per $1,000 of value is $5.34, which is a 14 cent decrease from last year.
