Vernon County Board election had nine contested races

There were nine contested races for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors – Districts 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19 – on the spring ballot, April 5.

In District 6, John Pedretti received 142 votes and Joseph B. Kleiber 140. In District 7, Lavon Felton received 146 votes and Nathaniel Slack 123. In District 9, Martha Olson received 184 votes and Kevin Larson 151.

In District 11, Charles Jacobson received 204 votes and Carson Verne LaBelle 50. In District 12, Mary Henry received 302 votes and Michael Christenson 108. In District 13, Alycann Whalen Taylor received 257 votes and Roger Call 202.

In District 14, Ole Yttri received 142 votes and Adrian Amelse 140. In District 16, Paul Wilson received 172 votes and George C. Wilbur 122. In District 19, Kay Stanek received 110 votes and Shawn Redington 38.

Candidates in the other supervisory districts were unopposed.

In November 2021, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts.

The Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 12 p.m. April 11 in the county boardroom to conduct the official canvass of the spring election results.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.