Vernon County Board has one contested seat on spring ballot

Wisconsin voters will gather at the polls across the state this spring with a mix of local, state and national issues on the ballot for April 7.

Along with local elections, voters can expect to can expect to cast a vote for their party’s candidate for the 2020 presidential election, and a State Supreme Court justice.

A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the State Supreme Court races.

Vernon County Board

This spring, there is one contested race for Vernon County Board. Incumbent Justin Running, who represents District 15, is being challenged by Alicia L. Leinberger.

Jim Servais, who represents District 5, is not seeking re-election. Kyle Semke filed papers to run for that seat.