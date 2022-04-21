Vernon County Board of Supervisors elect Lorn Goede chairperson, Will Beitlich vice-chairperson

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors elected a new chairperson and vice-chairperson at its meeting April 19. It was the first meeting held after the spring election.

Lorn Goede was elected chairperson and Will Beitlich was elected vice-chairperson. Prior to the election, Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood administered the oath of office to the new and re-elected county board members. Nineteen supervisors took the oath of office and will serve a two-year term. Previously, the board had 29 supervisors. In November 2021, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts.

The new board of supervisors elected members to the Infrastructure Committee, Conservation and Education Committee, Human Services Committee and Vernon Manor Board of Trustees.

In addition, supervisors approved the following appointed committees: General Government, Finance, Board of Health, Public Safety, and Tourism and Economic Development as proposed by County Administrator Cari Redington.

Redington said that last fall, the board of supervisors voted to consolidate the committees that oversee departments. She said she met with the board members to learn about their committee preferences. She said she looked for continuity by appointing re-elected supervisors to the committees who had experience in serving on the previous committees prior to consolidation.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 17.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

