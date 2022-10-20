Vernon County Board of Supervisors requesting candidates for County Clerk

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors is seeking candidates for appointment of County Clerk for Vernon County.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of current Vernon County Clerk Jody Audetat, who will be leaving to pursue another opportunity outside of Vernon County. The new county clerk will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

All interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resume to Vernon County Human Resources by Monday, Oct. 31, no later than 4:30 p.m.

Salary details and a full description of the role, including statutory duties and responsibilities is posted on the Vernon County website under Job Opportunities, at www.vernoncounty.org.

For further information, contact Vernon County Human Resources, located at 400 Courthouse Square in Viroqua, by phone at 608-637-5446 or email at hr@vernoncounty.org.