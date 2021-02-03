Vernon County Board tables Second Amendment preservation county resolution indefinitely

The Vernon County Board of Supervisors voted to table indefinitely the resolution declaring Vernon County to be a Second Amendment preservation county at its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Shawn Redington made the motion and David Strudthoff seconded it. The motion passed 15-11. The following supervisors voted yes Will Beitlich, David Strudthoff, JoAnn Nickelatti, Mary Rae, Mary Bringe, David Eggen, Kevin Larson, Justin Running, Alycann Taylor, Mary Henry, Adrian Amelse, Ole Yttri, Glenda Sullivan, Gail Muller and Shawn Redington. The following supervisors voted no Kyle Semke, Lorn Goede, Rod Ofte, Garrick Olerud, Eric Evenstad, Roger Call, Mike Leis, Darrel Clark, Frank Easterday, Dave Williams and Kelli Mitchell. Supervisors Cary Joholski and Kay Stanek were absent. Supervisor Martha Olson abstained. There was no discussion about the resolution.
A two-hour virtual public hearing was held Monday morning regarding the proposed resolution. About 40 Vernon County residents spoke at the hearing. The majority of people who spoke opposed the resolution and asked the Vernon County Board of Supervisors to vote against it. Three participants who spoke were in favor of the resolution.
The Board unanimously approved the Vernon Manor purchase of a fire detection system. Vernon Manor Administrator Amanda Hoff said a week ago there were issues with the fire detection system not alarming as it should. She said the system is 40 years old and parts are no longer available. She said currently there is one person who is on fire watch 24/7. “The fire watch is a strain,” she said.
Hoff said Vernon Manor has to go through a process where plans for the fire detection system have to be looked at by an electrician and a fire detection inspector before they are submitted to the state of Wisconsin for approval. Hoff said she was requesting that the Board declare an emergency and skip the request for proposals (RFP) process for the fire detection system.
“It’s a need; we need to get the process underway,” Board Chair Justin Running said. “Amanda and the committee will choose the vendor.”
The Board of Supervisors discussed having 10 meetings a year; currently there are six.
“It should keep the meetings shorter and give us leeway with time-sensitive stuff between meetings,” Running said. He said the new meeting schedule will begin in March.
The County Board elected Martha Olson to fill the District 13 seat. County Clerk Jody Audetat administered the oath of office.
Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson gave a COVID-19 situation update on behalf of the Health Department.
Larson said the emergency operation center is still elevated at level four, meaning virtual operations. He said three drive-through testing events remain – two in February and one in March. He said after March 9 the National Guard will not help with testing, but that may change.
As of Feb. 1, Larson said 2,981 vaccinations have been given, with 600 of those done by the Health Department. He said the Health Department is not receiving the doses it requests. “This week they requested 500 and are getting 50.”
The Health Department will do 180 second rounds of the Pfizer vaccine and 50 first-round doses Thursday, Feb. 4, Larson said. He added that the Health Department will continue requesting 500 doses weekly.
Larson said currently 2,300 people 65 years and older have signed up for vaccinations through the Health Department, with 900 of them essential workers. He added the Health Department has suspended the pre-registration forms for COVID-19 vaccinations until it works through those who are currently registered.
Amy Kleiber with the Health Department said they are asking that if eligible people, who are currently registered for a vaccine, to contact the department if they get vaccinated through their healthcare provider in order to be removed from the list.
Communication and coordination with outside stakeholders will continue, Larson said.