Vernon County Board tables Second Amendment preservation county resolution indefinitely

Hoff said Vernon Manor has to go through a process where plans for the fire detection system have to be looked at by an electrician and a fire detection inspector before they are submitted to the state of Wisconsin for approval. Hoff said she was requesting that the Board declare an emergency and skip the request for proposals (RFP) process for the fire detection system.

“It’s a need; we need to get the process underway,” Board Chair Justin Running said. “Amanda and the committee will choose the vendor.”

The Board of Supervisors discussed having 10 meetings a year; currently there are six.

“It should keep the meetings shorter and give us leeway with time-sensitive stuff between meetings,” Running said. He said the new meeting schedule will begin in March.

The County Board elected Martha Olson to fill the District 13 seat. County Clerk Jody Audetat administered the oath of office.

Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson gave a COVID-19 situation update on behalf of the Health Department.