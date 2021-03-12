Vernon County Broadcaster to become Vernon County Times

The Vernon County Broadcaster is undergoing a transformation. Effective Wednesday, March 17, it will combine with the Westby Times to become the Vernon County Times and be a Wednesday publication.

As the flag states, the Vernon County Broadcaster was “Pioneered in 1856.” A direct descendant of the Western Times, which was first published in June of 1856, the Broadcaster is one of the oldest newspapers in Wisconsin.

Joseph Somerby brought his press from Madison to Viroqua. According to the June 22, 2006 Vernon County Broadcaster, “While Somerby owned the press, he did not come to this area without first having the support of the people. Early in the spring of 1856, Somerby walked from Madison to Viroqua, about a 90-mile journey. He met with ‘prominent men of the village’ to raise money and assist in moving his equipment. It was no small task. When the first edition of the paper was printed, it was a week late, which cost Somerby about $90 – enough to pay for his family’s personal expenses for the whole rest of the year.”