Vernon County Broadcaster to become Vernon County Times

The Vernon County Broadcaster is undergoing a transformation. Effective Wednesday, March 17, it will combine with the Westby Times to become the Vernon County Times and be a Wednesday publication.
As the flag states, the Vernon County Broadcaster was “Pioneered in 1856.” A direct descendant of the Western Times, which was first published in June of 1856, the Broadcaster is one of the oldest newspapers in Wisconsin.
Joseph Somerby brought his press from Madison to Viroqua. According to the June 22, 2006 Vernon County Broadcaster, “While Somerby owned the press, he did not come to this area without first having the support of the people. Early in the spring of 1856, Somerby walked from Madison to Viroqua, about a 90-mile journey. He met with ‘prominent men of the village’ to raise money and assist in moving his equipment. It was no small task. When the first edition of the paper was printed, it was a week late, which cost Somerby about $90 – enough to pay for his family’s personal expenses for the whole rest of the year.”
Between 1858 and 1920, Viroqua was home to 11 newspapers. Some had short runs of just a few months. Others, such as the Vernon County Leader, were published for 40 years. When the Vernon County Independent closed its doors in 1920 after a two-year run, just the Vernon County Censor, which was a renamed version of the original Western Times, remained.
According to the June 22, 2006 Broadcaster, “Yet, in 1928, the Censor had newfound competition in an newspaper known as the Vernon County Broadcaster, owned by Robert and Mabel Graves. In 1955, the Graves purchased the Censor from George and Mary Lu Hough and renamed the combined newspaper the Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor.”
Ardelle Terwilliger, Merland Lind and Arthur Lundell bought the paper from the Graves in 1964. It was purchased by Peter and Mary Bormann Hollister in 1989. The Hollisters dropped the name Censor from the flag in 1990. Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, purchased the Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times from the Hollisters in 2000.
The newspaper is part of the River Valley Media Group, which includes the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News, Chippewa Herald, Westby Times, The Courier, Houston County News, The Journal and Dunn County News.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.