Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times wrap up winter sports previews

The final winter sports previews are published in this week’s edition.
This week the Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times include the winter sports previews for Viroqua wrestling and cooperative boys hockey, Westby gymnastics and wrestling, and De Soto wrestling.
Last week’s newspapers featured the previews for Viroqua cooperative girls hockey, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua boys and girls basketball, Westby boys and girls basketball, and De Soto boys and girls basketball.
