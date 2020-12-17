 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times wrap up winter sports previews
0 comments

Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times wrap up winter sports previews

  • 0

The final winter sports previews are published in this week’s edition.

This week the Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times include the winter sports previews for Viroqua wrestling and cooperative boys hockey, Westby gymnastics and wrestling, and De Soto wrestling.

Last week’s newspapers featured the previews for Viroqua cooperative girls hockey, Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics, Viroqua boys and girls basketball, Westby boys and girls basketball, and De Soto boys and girls basketball.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News