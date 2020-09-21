Vernon County buildings begin to re-open to the public

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, county buildings will begin to be open and accessible to the public during regular office hours. Vernon County officials are still strongly encouraging people to conduct business with county departments via phone and email when possible.
If you need to meet with a county department, county officials are still recommending you call ahead and make an appointment with that department. Appointments allow staff to serve you in the most safe and efficient way possible. If you chose to walk in for service during office hours, please plan for additional time for added health and safety precautions. All individuals will be required to wear face coverings while in the county buildings, and county staff will be screening all individuals for COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials will be actively monitoring the spread over the coming weeks, and will re-evaluate the building access if needed. Below is a list of department phone numbers and their specific office instructions. Information can also be found on department specific pages at http://www.vernoncounty.org. Please note several county offices and Vernon Manor are not safety equipped at this time for full public access, and may require an appointment for service and/or have additional visitation guidelines as required by the state.
- Aging and Disability (ADRC), 608-637-5201, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Child Support, 608-637-5335, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Circuit Court, 608-637-5364, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Clerk of Court, 608-637-5340, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- County Clerk, 608-637-5380, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments for marriage licenses are preferred.
- District Attorney, 608-637-5357, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Emergency Management 608-637-5266, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Health Department, 608-637-5251, Open Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments are required – no walk-ins.
- Highway Department, 608-637-5452, Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Human Services, 608-637-5210, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Information Technology, 608-637-5375, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Land and Water Conservation, 608-637-5480, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Personnel, 608-637-5303, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred. Secure drop box is located outside office for job applications.
- Register of Deeds, 608-637-5371, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Resource and Community Development, 608-637-5379, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments are required.
- Sheriff, 608-637-2123, nonessential/non-emergent services continued to be limited.
- Solid Waste and Recycling, 608-634-2900, Open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Treasurer, 608-637-5367, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- UW-Extension, 608-637-5276, Open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments are required.
- Vernon Manor, 608-637-5400, Please see www.vernoncounty.org under Vernon Manor for specific visitation and appointment requirements.
- Veterans Service, 608-637-5323, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments preferred.
- Zoning and Sanitation, 608-637-5270, Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Appointments are required.
