Outdoor burning can resume, including burning of brush and grass at this time. Please remember that if you are going to do any burning you shall call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 BEFORE burning. This is to ensure they are aware of the burning in case other calls come in. When you are done burning you should notify the dispatch center to let them know your burning is complete so they can take it off their list. Please be mindful of the weather conditions on the day you plan to burn.