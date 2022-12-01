Vernon County burro racer Roger Pedretti featured in new episode of PBS Wisconsin’s 'Wisconsin Life'

The ninth season of "Wisconsin Life " on PBS Wisconsin offers plenty to get excited about. Host Angela Fitzgerald connects viewers with people whose passions, experiences and expertise celebrate the best of Wisconsin, introducing new stories from every corner of our state.

Vernon County burro racer Roger Pedretti is featured in an all-new episode of "Wisconsin Life," 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 on PBS Wisconsin.

Pedretti has been racing burros across the United State for more than 17 years. Burro racing involves a racer being tethered to a burro by a 15-foot lead rope while running alongside them throughout the duration of the race. In almost all his races, Roger and his burro Samaritan have finished in the top 10 places. Pedretti’s family are the only known burro racers in Wisconsin.

In addition to this story, this season sees Fitzgerald and the rest of the "Wisconsin Life" team crossing the state introducing unique and inspiring Wisconsinites.

