The Vernon County Cattlemen Association will hold their "Build a Better Beef" meeting at the VFW Club, 751 S. Washington Ave., Viroqua, Wednesday, April 3, at 6 p.m.
The meeting begins with the "Build Your Burger Bar" meal sponsored by Chaseburg Farmers Cooperative, QLF and Premier Co-op. The meal will be followed by a brief annual meeting of the Cattlemen membership, with one speaker during the meeting.
In order to get an accurate meal count, people planning to attend are strongly urged to call in the number attending to the Vernon County UW-Extention office at 637-5276 by the end of the day on Friday, March 29.
Annual member dues will be collected at the meeting. Memberships are $20 for a regular membership, $50 for an associate membership and $10 for attending nonmembers.
