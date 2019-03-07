The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association will be awarding scholarships to selected Vernon County resident high school seniors who are planning to enter post-secondary education. Examples of programs which qualify include, but not limited to: Four-year programs at a university campus, agriculture and industry short course and vocational technical college programs. First priority may be given to students entering an agricultural field.
The association’s mission is: “To promote the Vernon County beef business through leadership, education, and to support our youth.”
Scholarships will be paid after completion of the first semester/term. Students must turn in a copy of their first semester grades and second semester schedule to Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association treasurer for payment. (Dan Diehl, 912 Sherwood Drive, Viroqua, WI 54665)
Application requirements:
- The recipient must help promote the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association in any way with a proof of signature from a board member. Examples: Sell raffle tickets, be involved with the annual build a burger night and annual steak fry, help with building/maintaining website.
- Be an active member of the association, and/or a parent be an active member.
- Be involved in county activities such as 4-H and fair projects.
Applications are due to the Vernon County UW-Extension Office, 318 Fairlane Drive, Suite 392, Viroqua, WI 54665, by noon on Friday, March 29. Applications will not be considered after due date. Applications will be reviewed by the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Board and be awarded in May.
Questions on the scholarship program may be directed to Brad Robson, Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association president, at 608-792-4584 or BARobson@landolakes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.