Vernon County Cattlemen's Association seeks scholarship applications

The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association will be awarding scholarships to selected Vernon County resident high school seniors who are planning to enter post-secondary education. Examples of programs which qualify include, but not limited to: Four-year programs at a university campus, agriculture and industry short course, and vocational technical college programs. First priority may be given to students entering an agricultural field.

Scholarships will be paid after completion of the first semester/term. Students must turn in a copy of their first semester grades and second semester schedule to the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association treasurer for payment. (Dan Diehl, 912 Sherwood Drive, Viroqua, WI 54665)

Application requirements:

Before receiving funds, the association requires that the recipient will help promote the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association in a positive way with a proof of signature from a board member. Examples: Sell raffle tickets, be involved with the annual build a burger night, annual steak try, or other beef promotion event.

Priority given to active members of the association, and/or those with a parent that is an active member.

Priority given to students involved in county activities such as 4-H, FFA, and fair projects, and those entering an agriculture related field.