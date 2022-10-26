Vernon County Cheese of Champs Sale buyers, dairy youth honored at gala

Vernon County Cheese of Champs Sale buyers and dairy youth were honored at the Vernon County Dairy Gala, held Oct. 20 at the Pedretti Party Barn.

The generous buyers were recognized as follows:

Koon Kreek Feeds;

Nelson Agri-Center;

3-C Bull Rental;

Organic Valley;

Road Ready Tire & Lube;

Valley Fudge & Candy;

Vernon Electric.

WCCU

Because of the generosity and support of the Cheese of Champs buyers, Vernon County Fair achievements of 11 individual dairy youth were recognized:

The Supreme Champion of the Registered Dairy Show, exhibited by Lexi Metzler, daughter of Mike & Heather Metzler

The Supreme Champion of the Grade Dairy Show, exhibited by Tessa Rumpee, daughter of Steve & Dawn Rumpee

Dairy showmanship winners:

Grade 3-4 winner, Eli Engh, son of Tracy Engh;

Grade 5-6 winner, Maci Krause, daughter of Chris and Jill Krause;

Grade 7-8 winner, Cooper Rahr, son of Justin and Megan Rahr;

Grade 9-13 winner, Ty Harbaugh, son of John and Jeri Harbaugh.

Dairy showmanship lottery winners:

Grade 3-4, Reagan Mithum, daughter of Aaron and Angie Mithum;

Grade 5-6, Joelan Satona, son of Michael and Hollie Satona;

Grade 7-8, Myle Torgerson, daughter of Dale and Brenda Torgerson;

Grade 9-13, Erin Torgerson and Katy Torgerson, daughters of Dale & Brenda Torgerson;

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the Cheese of Champs Sale were presented to the dairy youth in cash awards at the Dairy Gala. The other 50% benefits all dairy youth with such activities as farm tours, scholarships, dairy judging, dairy career speaker panels, Make It with Milk Day, Day of Dairy, increased premiums at the county fair, and the Outstanding Jr. & Sr. Dairy Youth Awards as a few examples.

These funds are housed within our Dairy Youth Fund which was established in1996 to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of dairy youth involved in our county 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.