Vernon County Cheese of Champs Sale replaces the Champion Dairy Ribbon Sale at the fair

Making its debut at this year’s Vernon County Fair is the Cheese of Champs Sale. Four blocks of five-pound Aged Cheddar Cheese manufactured from milk produced from cows exhibited in the Junior and Open Class Show at the 2019 Vernon County Fair will be sold at the Meat Animal Sale, Saturday night, Sept. 18, along with four baskets, to benefit Vernon County’s dairy youth.

Due to the cancellation of last year’s fair, 2019 cheese blocks were already sold on social media during the week of what would have been last year’s fair. In future years, more cheese blocks will be available for bidding and eating pleasure.

The proceeds from the Cheese of Champs Sale will benefit the dairy youth in the following way:

Fifty percent of the proceeds will be given as cash awards as follows:

The exhibitors of the Supreme Champion Grade and Registered animals;

Four dairy youth showmanship winners (one from each of the four age groups);

Six lottery winners from the showmanship classes: third and fourth grade (one), fifth and sixth grade (one), seventh and eighth grade (one), and senior showmanship (three).

Fifty percent will go into the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund for annual dairy youth activities and benefit all dairy youth in the following ways: