This year is the 30th anniversary of Treatment Courts. There are now more than 3,000 Treatment Court nationwide, having served 1.5 million individuals. Treatment Courts save an average of $6,000 for every individual they serve.
Nationwide, 75% of Drug Court graduates remain arrest-free at least two years after leaving the program.
Cost savings are reflected in reduced prison and jail costs, reduced revolving-door arrests and trials, and reduced victimization. Vernon County’s Sobriety Court Program for individuals convicted of repeat operating while impaired offenses began in August 2001. Since that time 44 individuals have successfully completed the program, with only one individual committing a new operating while impaired offense.
On March 3, 2019, Vernon County Circuit Court began implementation of the Vernon County Drug Court Program.
Drug Court is 14 month-long optional, early intervention, post-conviction treatment program available to defendants who have been convicted of substance use related offenses and who meet the eligibility criteria.
The program utilizes a team approach to provide participants with all of the possible tools required to get into recovery quickly, stay in recovery and lead a productive, crime-free life.
There are five phases to complete as part of the program. In each phase, participants are required to meet certain goals and objectives.
Advancement through all five phases will result in graduation from the program. Participants undergo rigorous random drug testing, attend group and individual counseling, and have frequent Court Review Hearings where their progress is reviewed by the Treatment Court Team.
Immediate rewards and sanctions are implemented to reinforce positive actions, and to address negative behavior. The team strives to be fair and creative when issuing rewards and sanctions.
Evidence has shown that lengthy jail sentences do not promote sobriety or success. As an alternative, other sanctions such as community service work, writing assignments and increased alcohol and drug testing are utilized.
Implementation of Drug Court was the result of a three-year federal grant award in the amount of $207,531 from the Department of Justice, along with $70,000 in matching funds from Vernon County.
According to Judge Darcy Rood, “This federal funding provides critical assistance to our County and is an investment in our community. We finally can offer hope to those grappling with addiction rather than the bleak reality of the revolving door of jail. Participants have the opportunity to turn their lives around, which will lead to more productive residents and a safer Vernon County.”
Drug Court is the result of a collaborative effort between the Circuit Court, the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, the State Department of Corrections, the Vernon County Bar Association, the Family & Children’s Center and the State Public Defender’s office. Team members included Judge Rood, Coordinator Cindy Ellefson, District Attorney Tim Gaskell, Department of Corrections Field Supervisor Lisa Fieck and Probation/Parole Agent Trevor Salmon, Investigator Scott Bjerkos of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Paul Schmidt of Schmidt Consulting, LLC., Molly Skinner of Family and Children’s Center, and Allison West of the State Public Defender’s Office.
Anyone with questions about Vernon County Recovery Court may contact Cindy Ellefson at 608-804-0050.
