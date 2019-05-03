The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Department will hold its Spring Clean Sweep Program 2019 at the solid waste and recycling facility, S3705 County Hwy. LF, Viroqua, Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event is for residents only. Businesses or quantities over 200 pounds are required to call the La Crosse County HHM Program at 608-785-9999.
The following items can be dropped off at the Vernon County facility: Paints and stains (25 cents a pound for latex paints only), agricultural chemicals, pet care products and automotive products.
Anyone who has questions may call 608-634-2900.
