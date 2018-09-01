The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Department is holding the 2018 Fall Household Hazardous Clean Sweep at the solid waste and recycling facility located at S3705 Hwy. LF, Viroqua, Sept. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Residents can bring paints and stains, agricultural chemicals, pet care products, automotive products, and lawn and garden chemicals for disposal.
Stacie Sanborn, administrator, Vernon County SW/R, said for a number of years the Clean Sweep was held both in the spring and fall, with the spring one being held in Hillsboro and the fall one being held at the facility near Viroqua. For the last two years, the Clean Sweep has only been held in the fall, because funding from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection was reduced and the turnout in Hillsboro was small.
In the fall of last year, Sanborn said, more than 300 people took advantage of the two-day Clean Sweep and more than 7,000 pounds of hazardous household waste was collected.
“Last year was one of the better years,” she said.
Staff with the La Crosse Hazardous Materials program goes through the materials that are dropped off at the SW/R facility. Sanborn said this year Vernon County will handle the latex paint. Vernon County has partnered with La Crosse HHM since 2007.
Sanborn said Vernon County is in a shared DATCP grant partnership with La Crosse County for the Clean Sweep program. Some of the funding for the Clean Sweep also comes from the Vernon County SW/R budget.
This event is for residents only. Individuals with more than 200 pounds and all businesses are required to call the La Crosse County Hazardous Materials Program at 608-785-9999 for disposal. Vernon County Clean Sweep questions can be directed to Sanborn at 634-2900.
Vernon CountyRecycling Guide
Vernon County has a year-round recycling program.
The county recycles the following for free: Plastic containers; milk jugs; glass containers; mixed paper and paper board; cardboard; tin cans; aluminum; scrap metal; oil, antifreeze and filters; and batteries.
Before residents place recyclables in their recyclers, they are asked to do the following:
- Rinse plastic, glass, tine and aluminum containers
- Remove lids from glass and plastic containers
- Remove labels from tin cans
- Place mixed papers and paper board in paper bags or loose in their town’s container (Do not put paper in plastic bags.)
The following items are recyclable for a fee:
- Bulbs and ballasts: CFL and fluorescents, 50 cents each; other types $2 to $5 each
- Tires: Auto or light truck, $2.50 each; large truck, $10 each; tractor or large quantities, $225 per ton
- E-waste and appliances: Computers, televisions, printers, refrigerators, microwaves, etc., $15 each.
The following items are commonly placed in recycling, however, these items are not recyclable in the Vernon County system. Residents are encouraged to find other ways of recycling these items or throw them in their regular trash.
- Planting pots
- Tissues
- Dishes
- Styrofoam
- Plastic toys
- Oil containers
- Lawn furniture
- Candle jars;
- Coated paper packaging
- Paper towels
- Totes
- Plastic bags
“When people see the triangle (on plastic) they think that it’s recyclable. That’s not true; it’s was it’s made of,” Sanborn said. “Our county still recycles the Number 1 to 7 plastic. We don’t take Styrofoam, plastic film or automotive oil jugs.”
She said oil jugs sometimes make it into the mixed plastic and staff manually remove them at the solid waste and recycling facility because the containers contaminate a load of mixed plastic.
Sanborn said to date, the Vernon County recycling program is “an odd duck out here” because it’s county run. Most counties, she said, have turned over recycling to companies. In this county, residents sort their recycling at home, meaning it’s source-separated. “You’re the best point to sort,” she said.
“We are still selling our material,” Sanborn said. “Some companies are having some trouble meeting the demands from China.”
The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Facility is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Recycling questions can be directed to Sanborn at 634-2900 or stacie.sanborn@vernoncounty.org.
“We get a lot of people out here for recycling, which is great,” Sanborn said.
