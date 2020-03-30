Vernon County Clerk reminds voters polling sites will be open April 7; in-person voting at municipal clerks' offices ends April 3

Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff reminds voters that all county polling sites will be open on Election Day, April 7, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. as usual.
"There have been numerous questions about the April 7 Election Day process. While absentee voting has been very popular as well as in-person voting with your municipal clerks," Hoff said in a press release Monday .
Hoff said in-person voting with residents' municipal clerks can be done until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, but call the clerk ahead of time for their schedule.
"The Vernon County municipal clerks have had a stressful time with all the extra voting procedures due to the coronavirus outbreak in our country," Hoff said. "Please thank your clerk for a job well done when you have an opportunity. Also many polling places are short of poll workers due to health and age reasons, if you would be willing to work Election Day or even half a day, contact your municipal clerk and volunteer. Many sanitary procedures will be in place at the polling locations."
