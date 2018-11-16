Area churches and organizations are coming together once again to prepare community Thanksgiving Day meals, complete with all the trimmings and fellowship.
La Farge
La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 Cherry St., is serving free Thanksgiving Day meals from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 22. Carry outs are available, and this will be their 18th year of providing Thanksgiving meals. Home deliveries begin at 11 a.m. For questions, call 608-625-6242.
Viroqua
The Viroqua Ministerial Association presents a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner that will be served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Thursday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For homebound delivery, leave a message by calling Tom Titel at 608-606-1310 by Tuesday, Nov. 20. Please leave your name, address, phone number, and the number of meals needed to be delivered. There will be no carry outs available.
Westby
The Westby Lions Club will be providing free Thanksgiving Day meals in the basement of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby, in the church’s basement, Thursday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry out and local deliveries will be available at the same time. The church can be reached at 608-634-4871, the day of. In 2017, 318 meals were served.
Stoddard
Thanksgiving Eve dinner will be held on Wed. Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 at St. Matthew’s Activity Center, 303 N. Main St. Deliveries and carry outs will be available. Monetary or food donations will go to the Stoddard Community Food Pantry, as well as any leftovers. The food pantry is open the first and third Tuesday of each month from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Last year, more than 300 people were served and more than $1,800 were raised for the Stoddard Community Food Pantry, with the hope of feeding more people in need in the community this year. St. Matthew’s Church and School can be reached at 608-457-2711.
