Vernon County communities to observe Memorial Day

There will be no parade this year, however, there will be a program at the Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Legion Hall.

Frank Mathison, a 55-year continuous member of the American Legion and the post historian of Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, will be the main speaker at the 2021 Memorial Day. Post 116 reached its’ 100th birthday on March 1, and Mathison recently published a history book commemorating the 100- year history of the post.

Mathison earned the privilege to belong to The American Legion by his active duty in the United States Army.

Mathison is currently serving as the 7th District American Legion Historian and the Coon Valley Post 116 Historian. He has held both positions in excess of 20 years. He served four terms as State Historian of the Wisconsin American Legion and is a Past Commander of the Elmer Peterson Post 333 of Sun Prairie, the Harry D. Jerred Post 215 of Pardeeville, and the Coon Valley Post 116. He is also a Past Vernon County Commander. He is also a 52-year member of the Veterans group known as the 40 & 8, and he is a member of the La Crosse County Voiture 830 Locomotive Crew.