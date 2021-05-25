Vernon County communities to observe Memorial Day

Memorial Day, which was first observed May 30, 1868, is the day set aside to honor men and women who died while serving in the United States military.
This year, several communities will be holding services Monday, May 31, in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
ViroquaThe city’s observance begins at 9:45 a.m. with a rifle salute and Taps at the Pioneer Cemetery, followed by a parade at 10 a.m.
A program will be held in the Viroqua Cemetery immediately following the parade. The speaker will be SSG Mark Volden, Desert Storm veteran, 107th Maintenance Company. The master of ceremonies will be Pete Swanson, commander, American Legion Post 138. Brad Thew, Viroqua High School band director, will also be part of the program.
The Viroqua VFW will serve a barbecue chicken dinner after the program.
Coon ValleyMemorial Day begins with the Coon Valley Legionnaires meeting at the Legion Hall at 7 a.m. The Legionnaires will conduct military rites at local cemeteries. The schedule is as follows:
- Koethe Cemetery, 7:30 a.m.;
- Mormon Coulee (both cemeteries), 7:45 a.m.;
- St. Joseph Ridge Cemetery, 8:15 a.m.;
- North Ridge Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.;
- Esofea Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.;
- Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery, 10 a.m.
There will be no parade this year, however, there will be a program at the Coon Creek Area Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Legion Hall.
Frank Mathison, a 55-year continuous member of the American Legion and the post historian of Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, will be the main speaker at the 2021 Memorial Day. Post 116 reached its’ 100th birthday on March 1, and Mathison recently published a history book commemorating the 100- year history of the post.
Mathison earned the privilege to belong to The American Legion by his active duty in the United States Army.
Mathison is currently serving as the 7th District American Legion Historian and the Coon Valley Post 116 Historian. He has held both positions in excess of 20 years. He served four terms as State Historian of the Wisconsin American Legion and is a Past Commander of the Elmer Peterson Post 333 of Sun Prairie, the Harry D. Jerred Post 215 of Pardeeville, and the Coon Valley Post 116. He is also a Past Vernon County Commander. He is also a 52-year member of the Veterans group known as the 40 & 8, and he is a member of the La Crosse County Voiture 830 Locomotive Crew.
Frank and his wife Judy reside in La Crosse, and he retired in 2013 from CHS, Inc. of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, as a district manager representing the Farm-Oyl brand.
Not one to sit around, he is currently a part-time employee of Nordic Care Transportation, headquartered in Eau Claire, as a non-emergency medical van driver transporting Medicare clients to their appointments.
At 1 p.m., there will be a re-dedication of the new flag and flagpole at the Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Ballfield. Ball games will be played following the ceremony.
Westby
Pastor George Shick will be officiating at the Memorial Day cemetery services and Ada Tuszinski will be the bugler.
Ceremonies will be conducted at the following cemeteries and locations:
- Our Savior’s on Saugstad Road, 8:15 a.m.;
- Vang Lutheran on Vang Road and Hwys. 14/61, 8:30 a.m.;
- Skogdalen Lutheran, Timber Coulee, Co. P, 8:55 a.m.;
- North Coon Prairie, Sunrise Road, 9:15 a.m.;
- Norseland Nursing Home, 9:30 a.m.;
- Westby Veterans Memorial, 9:40 a.m., where a short service will be held;
- Coon Prairie, Coon Prairie Road, 10:00 a.m.;
- United Methodist Church, East Ridge Road and Quarry Road, 10:20 a.m.;
- Bethesda Lutheran, East Ridge Road and Bethesda Road, 10:35 a.m.;
- Bloomingdale, at the intersection of Church St. and Co. S., 11:00 a.m.
- Sugar Grove, intersection of Co. P and D, 11:15 a.m.;
- Dell Methodist Church on Bloomingdale Road, 11:40 a.m.
- Salem Ridge Methodist Church, 12:10 p.m. followed by lunch at the church.
The Our Savior’s Cemetery Association will be hosting a Memorial Day freewill pancake breakfast in the heart of the Our Savior’s Cemetery on Saugstad Road just outside of Westby. A meal of pancakes, sausages and cheese curds will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m., with a break for the rendering of honors by the local American Legion and VFW. Serving will then resume until all are served.
All contributions received will go entirely toward the upkeep, expenses and beautification of the cemetery. Some of the future projects include: tree trimming, landscaping, leveling multiple stones and updating the computerized cemetery map and data base. The meal is open to the public. Call Donna Leum at 634-3778 with any questions.
Viola
The Memorial Day program will take place in the Viola Cemetery at 11 a.m. In case of rain the program will be held in the Kellogg Shelter or the Community Building.
Daren Matthes, Viola village president, will give the welcome, with Hamilton Harris Post 447 posting the colors and giving the rifle salute. The American Legion Auxiliary will read the honor roll and place the wreaths.
The speaker will be Karen Knock, Richland County CVSO. Music will be provided by Kathryn Miller, Kickapoo High School choir director and family, and Greg Smith, Kickapoo High School band director and family. Taps will be played by Bill Doolan.
Following the program, the Hamilton Harris Post 447 Honor Guard will travel to Hopewell Cemetery, Putnam Ash Ridge Cemetery and Pleasant Ridge Cemetery to post flags, do a rifle salute and play taps.
Soldiers Grove
The William Scoville American Legion Post 220 Honor Guard will start Memorial Day at 9:30 a.m. to visit all seven local cemeteries. Following the cemetery visits, the honor guard will meet at the veterans’ memorial in the Soldiers Grove Park for an 11 a.m. program. Dinner will be served at the Legion Hall at noon. The public is welcome to attend.
De Soto
De Soto VFW Post 8123 will be conducting services at the following cemeteries on Memorial Day:
- De Soto, 9:30 a.m.;
- Walnut Mound, Retreat, 10 a.m.;
- West Prairie, 10:30 a.m.;
- Rising Sun, 11 a.m.;
- Freeman Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.;
- Ferryville, noon.
La Farge
The village’s annual Memorial Day observance will be hosted by the VFW, and will be held at La Farge High School
