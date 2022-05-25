Vernon County communities to observe Memorial Day

Area communities will once again observe Memorial Day, this year on May 30, and remember the men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

Viroqua

The city’s observance begins at 9:45 a.m. with a rifle salute and Taps at the Pioneer Cemetery located on Rock Avenue. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. and make its way to the Viroqua Cemetery.

A program will be held in the cemetery immediately following the parade. The program will include guest speaker Dr. David Banner, the Viroqua High School band, and readings by veterans and students.

Readstown

The village’s service will be held in the Readstown/Town of Kickapoo Advancement Building at 9 a.m.

Village President Anders Unseth will give the welcome, following the invocation by Pastor Charles Miller.

The Readstown Area Historical Society will read the honor roll, and American Legion Auxiliary Post 447 will lay the wreaths.

Music selections will be performed by Kathryn Miller, Greg Smith and families and the Kickapoo Middle/High School choir.

Barbara Hammond will read “Our Heroes” and John Sime will present “Two Score and More.”

Hamilton Harris Post 447 will also be part of the service.

Westby

The Westby American Legion and VFW will conduct ceremonies at the following cemeteries and locations:

Our Savior’s on Saugstad Road, 8:15 a.m.;

Vang Lutheran on Vang Road and Hwys. 14/61, 8:30 a.m.;

Skogdalen Lutheran, Timber Coulee, Co. P, 8:55 a.m.;

North Coon Prairie, Sunrise Road, 9:15 a.m.;

Norseland Nursing Home, 9:30 a.m.;

Westby Veterans Memorial, 9:40 a.m., where a short service will be held;

Coon Prairie, Coon Prairie Road, 10 a.m.;

United Methodist Church, East Ridge Road and Quarry Road, 10:20 a.m.;

Bethesda Lutheran, East Ridge Road and Bethesda Road, 10:35 a.m.;

Bloomingdale, at the intersection of Church St. and Co. S., 11:00 a.m.;

Sugar Grove, intersection of Co. P and D, 11:15 a.m.;

Dell Methodist Church on Bloomingdale Road, 11:40 a.m.;

Salem Ridge Methodist Church, 12:10 p.m. followed by lunch at the church.

Viola

The Memorial Day program will take place in the Viola Cemetery at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the program will be held in the Kellogg Shelter or the community building.

Mike Geary, Viola Village Board member, will give the welcome, with Hamilton Harris Post 447 posting the colors and giving the rifle salute. The American Legion Auxiliary will present the honor roll and place the wreaths.

The speaker will be Roy Torgerson, Vernon County deputy sheriff. Music will be provided by Kathryn Miller, Kickapoo High School choir director, and Greg Smith, KHS band director, and families, and the Kickapoo Middle School/High School choir. Taps will be played by Bill Doolan.

Other participants in the program include Barb Hammond, auxiliary president, Duane Wallace, pastor of The Key-Full Gospel Church, West Lima, Shari McCauley, Vicki Joholski Groom and Post 447 Commander Tom Simonson.

La Farge

La Farge VFW Post 9075 will host the village’s annual Memorial Day observance in the La Farge High School gym at 10 a.m. The speaker is Dan Pulvermacher. The La Farge High School band, under the direction of Karen Fowell, will provide the music.

Soldiers Grove

Members of the William Scoville American Legion Post 220 will join the Gays Mills Legion Post in Gays Mills at 10 a.m. The Legionnaires will return to the veterans’ memorial in Soldiers Grove for a service at 11 a.m., where Brian McCoy will be the speaker. Dinner will be served at the Soldiers Grove American Legion Hall at noon.

Coon Valley

The Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 will conduct military rites at seven cemeteries on the morning of Memorial Day, May 30.

They are Koethe Cemetery at 7:30; Mormon Coulee Trinity Church 7:45, two cemeteries; St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church 8:15; St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery 8:30; Esofea Lutheran Church 9:30; and Coon Valley Lutheran Church at 10.

There will be a parade through Main Street in Coon Valley at 10:30, beginning at the post office and ending at the Veterans Memorial in the park.

The Memorial Day program will begin at 11 at the Veterans Memorial. Participating in the program will be Coon Valley American Legion Post 116, the Auxiliary, and the Sons of The American Legion, Chaseburg American Legion Post 202, and the Coon Creek VFW. The Westby High School band and choir will provide musical selections.

The main speaker will be U.S. Army Maj. Jared C. Emmart. He is originally from Stoughton, Wisconsin, and he enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in May 2006. Upon graduation from Viterbo College in May 2009, he was commissioned an officer through the ROTC program as an Engineer Officer in the Regular Army. After training, Emmart was Assistant Battalion Operations Officer for the 46th Engineer Battalion at Ft. Polk Louisiana. During this time he was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom to the Horn of Africa. In April 2013 Emmart transferred to the Army Reserves where he commanded the 652nd Engineer Company for three years. Emmart then took his second company command, the 312th Engineer Company in March 2016 and was deployed to the Middle East where he was responsible for engineering projects in several countries. Upon returning from overseas Major Emmart was assigned as an Observer/Controller/Trainer with the 338th Training Support Battalion at Ft. McCoy for training units prior to their upcoming overseas missions. In October 2021 Emmart was mobilized in support of Operation Allies Welcome at Ft. McCoy to assist with the transition of over 12,000 Afghan refugees to the United States. During this time, he was assigned to be the Command Information Chief where he was responsible for messaging all the refugees daily to ensure they could transition smoothly into America.

Emmart currently resides in La Crosse with his wife Alison (Nelson) and their daughter Elsie. He currently works for OptumServe (formerly Logistics Health). Emmart is a member of Coon Valley American Legion Post 116.

After the program there will be a lunch served in the Legion Hall by Auxiliary Unit 116.

The public is invited to attend the program and is asked to bring lawn chairs for seating.

De Soto

De Soto VFW Post 8123 will be conducting services at the following cemeteries on Memorial Day:

De Soto, 9:30 a.m.;

Walnut Mound, Retreat, 10 a.m.;

West Prairie, 10:30 a.m.;

Rising Sun, 11 a.m.;

Freeman Lutheran, 11:30 a.m.;

Ferryville, noon.

Memorial Day meals

Several organizations are serving meals to commemorate the day.

The Our Savior’s Cemetery Association will be hosting a Memorial Day freewill pancake breakfast. Breakfast will be served in the heart of the Our Savior’s Cemetery on Saugstad Road just outside of Westby. A hearty meal of pancakes, sausages and cheese curds will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m., with a break for the Rendering of Honors by the local American Legion and VFW. Serving will then resume until all are served.

All contributions received will go entirely toward the upkeep, expenses and beautification of the historic cemetery. The two projects the association is focusing on this year are landscaping and planting trees on the lot line with the new city industrial park. Call Donna Leum at 608-634-3778 with any questions.

New Hope United Methodist Church, E2290 State Hwy. 82, Red Mound, is serving a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., featuring plain or blueberry pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and applesauce. Freewill donations will be taken for the meal. In addition, there will be a bake sale.

Women of Faith will sponsor a Memorial Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith UMC, S3297 W. Salem Ridge Rd., La Farge. The menu includes chicken and noodles, beef and noodles, salads, beans, dinner rolls, desserts and beverage. The cost is $12 per adult, $7 for children ages 7-12, and those ages 6 and younger eat free. Eat in or carry out will be available. The Women of faith are also sponsoring a raffle. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Call Marla at 608-689-2590 or Jean at 608-606-4582 with any questions.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

