Vernon County communities to serve drive-through Thanksgiving dinners due to COVID-19

Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and drive-through community dinners are being served in Stoddard, Westby and Viroqua as a safety precaution during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stoddard

A drive-through only Thanksgiving eve dinner will be hosted by St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The dinner is open to everyone.

Like last year, the meals will be distributed in the church parking lot. There is no cost for the meal, but freewill donations of food items and monetary gifts will be collected for the Stoddard Community Food Pantry which operates out of the congregation’s school building.

Westby

Westby’s drive-through only community Thanksgiving meal, which is spearheaded by the Westby Lions Club, will be served from the parking lot behind Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Thursday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Freewill donations will be taken

Anyone who is interested in picking up meals should approach the church from West State Street; orange cones and volunteers will help direct traffic.

Amanda Kolbo, Lions club president, said between 300 and 350 meals were served during last year’s drive-through event, and the club plans to serve 350 meals this year.

Viroqua

The Viroqua Ministerial Association is hosting a free drive-through Thanksgiving Day dinner at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RSVPs are greatly appreciated and can be placed by calling 608-637-3983. RSVPs will be taken until Wednesday, Nov. 24. Limited delivery is also available, so if anyone needs that service they should indicate that when they call in their RSVP.

There still is a need for volunteers to bake turkeys and to help serve the meals. Anyone interested in helping should call 608-637-3983. Those who volunteer to bake a turkey will be given instructions where to pick up their bird.

People should use the church’s main entrance into the parking lot to pick up their meals; flags will help direct traffic.

A community meal wasn’t served in Viroqua last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

La

Farge

The community Thanksgiving Day dinner that had been scheduled to be served at La Farge Free Methodist Church has been canceled due to COVID-19.

