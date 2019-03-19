In Vernon County there are several warning systems which can be activated rapidly during severe weather events, which are monitored closely by Vernon County Emergency Management, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and local police and fire authorities.
The most common warning devices in populated areas of Vernon County are the community sirens. These sirens are activated when conditions exist that there is “imminent danger," including, but not limited to a tornado sighting. Straight-line winds, microbursts, and downbursts associated with severe thunderstorm activity are equally as dangerous as tornadic activity.
It is also important to know that community sirens are variable in effectiveness according to wind direction and speed, placement of the siren, and whether someone is inside a building or outside.
The community sirens need to be tested to make sure that they are working properly. Vernon County Emergency Management will be testing the sirens April 1 through September of each year. This test will be done the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. If inclement weather is in the area the test will be done the next good weather day.
For more information, contact Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management director, at the Erlandson Office Building in Viroqua, 608-637-5266.
