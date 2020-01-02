Vernon County Conservation Awards Banquet, live music fundraiser set for Feb. 1

The Vernon County Land & Water Conservation and Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will be hosting their annual Conservation Awards Banquet at Pedretti’s Party Barn – Vernon Vineyards on Feb. 1. This collaborative fundraising event will also include a raffle, silent auction and culminate with live music performances from renowned and nationally recognized bands, Pat Ferguson and Buffalo Gospel.
“Some of our most valuable assets in Vernon County are our land, water, parks and our forests. This special event with the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests will directly benefit the preservation, education, accessibility and future of Vernon County,” says Ben Wojahn, County Conservationist.
The annual Land and Water Conservation Awards Banquet recognizes the outstanding conservation efforts in Vernon County, including conservation farmer, land steward and teacher of the year. The added elements of the raffle, silent auction and live music all are intended to build awareness, raise funds and celebrate Vernon County Parks and Forests.
Pat Ferguson from Madison channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk that is deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots, while the critically acclaimed Milwaukee based Buffalo Gospel will bring their “hopped up trucker country and breathtakingly honest ballads” to the party barn for this special event.
The awards banquet will begin at 5 p.m. with the live music portion of the evening to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the award banquet are $15. Tickets for the live music are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased for the banquet and/or the live music by contacting Sarah McDowell at 608-637-5480 or smcdowell@vernoncounty.org prior to Friday, Jan. 17.
You can also purchase advance tickets from the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/
Sponsorship packages are available for businesses and individuals wishing to contribute. All ticket and donation money raised will benefit the Vernon County Land & Water Conservation youth education programs as well as the future efforts of the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests, a newly formed nonprofit organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County Parks and Forests while connecting people to the Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their local environment.
You can learn more by visiting the Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests website: www.vernoncountyfriends.org