Ontario American Legion Post 467 hosted the meeting of the Vernon County Council of The American Legion on April 25 at their new meeting rooms.

At the meeting, two World War II veterans, who are also members of Post 467, were honored for their service and continued membership in The American Legion. Kenneth Budde, 97, was recognized for 77 years of continuous membership. Clarence Stout Sr., 102, was recognized for 39 years of continuous membership.