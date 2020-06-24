Vernon County COVID-19 cases remain at 31
As of June 23 at 3 p.m. there have been 2,519 total tests, 2,463 negative results, and 31 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

Of the 31 cases: 25 are recovered, one is hospitalized, and ﬁve are isolating at home.

Recovered positive cases are safe to return to normal daily activities. They are no longer infectious and not required to isolate at home.

As a reminder community spread of COVID-19 continues to occur in our region and throughout the state. This means people have been infected with the virus in our area, including some who are not sure how or where they were infected.

The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay at home as much as possible especially if you are experiencing signs of illness, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people, wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.

Continue to refer to the county website at www.vernoncounty.org, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services web pages for additional information.

Refer to the Coulee COVID-19 Compass as it relates to Vernon County Guidance, as well as statistics for surrounding counties. You can access the Coulee COVID-19 Compass at covid19compass.org.

