Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 10; 26 new cases reported

The Vernon County Health Department reports another death from complications of COVID-19. The Health Department was notified of the death Friday, Nov. 20; this is the 10th death of a county resident. The resident was a female 90 years or older who had been recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and those impacted by the loss of life," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 20 there have been 953 positive results. The newest positive cases include:
- Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 50s, one is hospitalized and one is recovering at home;
- Three males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- Two females 10-19 years olde who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 60’s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 80s who is recovering at home;
- A female 90 years or older who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 682 are recovered, 13 are hospitalized, 248 are isolating at home and there have been 10 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
