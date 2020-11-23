Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 12; 45 new cases reported

The Vernon County Health Department reports two more deaths from complications of COVID-19. The department was notified of the deaths on Monday, Nov. 23; these are the 11th and 12th deaths of a county resident. The residents were males in their 80s; one was hospitalized and one had been recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and those impacted by these loss of lives," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 23 there have been 998 positive COVID-19 test results. The results include numbers from over the weekend.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 40s; two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
- Five males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is hospitalized;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Four females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home.;
- Four females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 80s who are recovering at home;
- A female 90 years or older who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 707 are recovered, 16 are hospitalized, 263 are isolating at home and there have been 12 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
