Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 15

On Friday, Nov. 27, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of three individuals who passed away from complications of COVID-19. These are the 13th, 14th, and 15th deaths of county residents. The residents were all females, one in her 50s, one in her 60s, and one in her 90s.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and those impacted by this loss of lives," the Health Department posted on its Facebook page.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 27 there have been 1,094 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- Two males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
- One male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Four males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- One male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
- Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Six males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- One female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Seven females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 30s who is hospitalized;
- Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Seven females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 80s who are recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 730 are recovered, 21 are hospitalized, 331 are isolating at home and there have been 15 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
