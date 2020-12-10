Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 24; 11 new cases reported Dec. 10

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 24th death of a county resident. The resident was a female 90 years or older who had been recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life," the health department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday there have been 1,318 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- Three males 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
- Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 70s who is recovering at home;
- A female 90 years or older who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,098 are recovered, 13 are hospitalized, 183 are isolating at home and there have been 24 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
