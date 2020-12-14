Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 28, 31 new cases reported Dec. 14

On Monday, Dec. 14 the Vernon County Health Department was notified of three individuals who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 26th, 27th, and 28th deaths of a county resident. The residents were a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s who were recovering at home and a female in her 80s who was hospitalized.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and those impacted by this loss of lives," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Dec. 14 there have been 1,357 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- Two males 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Four males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 30s who is recovering at home;
- Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 60swho is recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 50swho is recovering at home;
- Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- A female in her 80swho is recovering at home;
- A female 90 years or older who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,163 are recovered, seven are hospitalized, 159 are isolating at home and there have been 28 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
