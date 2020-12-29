Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 34 as of Dec. 28; 25 new cases reported

On Monday, Dec. 28, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of three individuals who died from complications of COVID-19. These are the 32nd, 33rd and 34th deaths of county residents. The residents were a female in her 90s and two males in their 70s.

As of 3 p.m. Dec. 28 there have been 1,509 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Three males in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Five males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

Three males in their 60s; one recovering at home and two are hospitalized;

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;

Three females in their 40s who are recovering at home;

Two females in their 50s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,323 are recovered, seven are hospitalized, 148 are isolating at home and there have been 34 deaths.