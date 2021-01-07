Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 36

The Health Department has issued the following update to the question, "When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?": "Vaccines are being prioritized for healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. We do not have a set timeline for general distribution or availability to other groups yet; and it is contingent on the supply to our state. Please be patient, as this process may take several months. When supplies are here, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one. We will notify the public as vaccines are available for other groups with information about how to register for vaccination."