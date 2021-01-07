Vernon County COVID-19 deaths reach 36

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of an individual who passed away from complications of COVID-19. This is the 36th death of a county resident. The resident was a female in her 60s.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 1,614 positive results, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.
The newest positive cases include:
- A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
- A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
- A male 90 years or older who is hospitalized;
- A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
- A female in her 40s who is recovering at home.
Of the total positive cases, 1,473 are recovered, five are hospitalized, 100 are isolating at home and there have been 36 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
The Health Department has issued the following update to the question, "When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?": "Vaccines are being prioritized for healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. We do not have a set timeline for general distribution or availability to other groups yet; and it is contingent on the supply to our state. Please be patient, as this process may take several months. When supplies are here, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive one. We will notify the public as vaccines are available for other groups with information about how to register for vaccination."