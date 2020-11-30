Vernon County COVID-19 deaths rise to 18; 50 new cases reported Monday

On Monday, Nov. 30, the Vernon County Health Department was notified of three individuals who died from complications of COVID-19. These are the 16th, 17th and 18th deaths of a county resident. The residents were a male in his 70s, a female in her 60s, both were hospitalized, and a female in her 90s or older who had been recovering at home.
"Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and those impacted by this loss of lives," the Health Department said in a statement.
As of 3 p.m. Nov. 30 there have been 1,143 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management. Monday's numbers include the numbers from Saturday and Sunday.
The newest positive cases include:
- Four males 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;
- Three males in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Four males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 60 who are recovering at home;
- Two males in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
- A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
- Four females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
- Three females in their 30s who are recovering at home;
- Eight females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
- Four females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
- Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
- Three females 90 years or older; two are recovering at home and one is hospitalized.
Of the total positive cases, 834 are recovered, 17 are hospitalized, 274 are isolating at home and there have been 18 deaths.
To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.
