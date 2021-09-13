 Skip to main content
Vernon County COVID-19 testing set for Sept. 21
The National Guard will hold a COVID-19 testing site at the old Vernon County Highway Shop, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

A testing site will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19. The county has also been approved for testing sites on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 14.

