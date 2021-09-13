Vernon County COVID-19 testing set for Sept. 21
Related to this story
Most Popular
The weekly COVID-19 data from Sept. 3-8 has resulted in 47 additional positives with a total of 2,234 positive results in the county, accordin…
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 7.
The Vernon County Fairgrounds on Viroqua’s north side will once again echo with the sound of laughter, music, animals “greeting” passersby and…
A La Farge man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sept. 1 on County Road D north of State Hwy. 82 west of La Farge in the town of Webster.
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 30.
The 164th Vernon County Fair has two ambassadors – Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser and Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington.
Hello. Vern here. Heard any good music out there lately? Ever hear of these music “stream”-ing services humans listen to these days? I couldn’…
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors announce the hiring of Chris Clemens as the new executive director.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve has recently expanded education facilities with the addition of the Prairie Spring Classroom, a gift from local do…
The Vernon County Censor