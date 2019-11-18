Recently, the Vernon County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors made the decision to increase all cash rewards for tips leading to an arrest or charge of a law violator. The decision will increase the maximum reward limit to $3,000, which is a substantial increase from the previous maximum limit of $1,000. The amount of a cash reward for a tip is based on multiple factors including the severity of the crime(s), number of arrests/charges, property value, public safety concern and other factors.
All cash rewards have now increased and will range from $30 to $3,000. Did your tip result in the arrest of someone for distribution or possession of drugs or a property crime such as theft or burglary? If so, your cash reward could be as high as $600 or more. And always remember…you will remain anonymous and you never provide your name or number. We just want enough information that will lead to an arrest and we will then reward you with CASH!
If you have information about a crime, submit a tip at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.p3tips.com or just pick up the phone and call us at 608-637-8477. We won’t ask your name or phone number…it’s all about keeping you anonymous.
